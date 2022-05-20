Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 382.9% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Shares of ZEN traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 94,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.24. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $153.43.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,193 shares of company stock worth $4,285,486 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.