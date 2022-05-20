Cornerstone Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,300 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

