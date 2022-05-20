Cornerstone Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $26,822,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,448,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,455,000 after buying an additional 61,517 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.57 on Friday, hitting $157.37. 88,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

