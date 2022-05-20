Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 4,020 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.83. The stock had a trading volume of 26,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.74.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

