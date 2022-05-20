Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.3% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,705 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $632,708,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.46. 1,039,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,897,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $512.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

