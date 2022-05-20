Cornerstone Capital Inc. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 32,337 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $49.06. 752,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,572,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $206.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

