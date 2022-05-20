Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Corning worth $88,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,127,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,651,000 after purchasing an additional 155,871 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,750,000 after purchasing an additional 360,310 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

