Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,111,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.60% of Cosan worth $95,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cosan by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 40,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cosan by 1,352.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 777,389 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSAN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.93. 9,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,351. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. Cosan S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Raízen Energia, Raízen Combustíveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's Raízen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

