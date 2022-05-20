Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Lowered to $503.00 at Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $634.00 to $503.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $566.93.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $417.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $549.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.79. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $375.50 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $185.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

