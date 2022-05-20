Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Couchbase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

BASE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,243. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

