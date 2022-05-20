Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coupa Software to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.10.

Coupa Software stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.37. 14,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

