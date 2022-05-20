Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Kevin M. Warsh Buys 38,372 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,706.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE CPNG opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.82. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Coupang by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,885 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $122,938,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

