Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng Sells 40,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,480,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,898,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
COUR stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on COUR. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.
About Coursera (Get Rating)
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
