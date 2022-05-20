Covalent Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.89 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $38.89 million and approximately $962,305.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.70 or 0.01235564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00516100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,092.17 or 1.80439033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032948 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

