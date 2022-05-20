Covestor Ltd Acquires New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $46,000.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $163.16 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.32.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

