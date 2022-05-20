Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,297 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 620,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,299,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 344,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CFG opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

