Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 497 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 497 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.25.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.29.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

