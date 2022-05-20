Covestor Ltd Buys Shares of 774 MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGEE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.67. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.23 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

About MGE Energy (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.