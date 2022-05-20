Covestor Ltd Invests $60,000 in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GHC opened at $605.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $605.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $547.75 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $862.93 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.37%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

