Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 88,225 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $48.83.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

