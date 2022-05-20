Covestor Ltd Purchases New Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,195,000 after buying an additional 88,432 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,468,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,229,000 after buying an additional 40,056 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,679,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

LFUS opened at $260.58 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $223.31 and a one year high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

