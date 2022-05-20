Covestor Ltd Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American International Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

NYSE AIG opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

