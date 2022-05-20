Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Cut to €42.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from €43.00 ($44.79) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($75.00) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($66.67) to €62.00 ($64.58) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($58.33) to €45.00 ($46.88) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.07.

Shares of COVTY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 45,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,214. Covestro has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $1.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.92%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

