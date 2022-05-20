Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Gap Up to $18.02

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $19.94. Covetrus shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 110,319 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,486,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,549,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,916,000 after buying an additional 322,572 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,357,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,323,000 after buying an additional 485,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,945,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after buying an additional 151,302 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,843,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,534,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
