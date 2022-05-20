Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Gap Up to $18.02

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $19.94. Covetrus shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 110,319 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,486,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,549,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,916,000 after buying an additional 322,572 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,357,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,323,000 after buying an additional 485,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,945,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after buying an additional 151,302 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,843,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,534,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

