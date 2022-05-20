Craig L. Kauffman Purchases 500 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Kauffman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $11,105.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,146.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CVLY opened at $22.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $210.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

