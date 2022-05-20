Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CMCT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $161.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -46.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.