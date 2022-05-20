Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives $468.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $468.80.

CACC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 502,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACC opened at $567.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $555.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.24. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $381.93 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $0.46. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 50.7 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

