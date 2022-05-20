Credit Suisse Group Cuts VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target to $8.20

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $10.80 to $8.20 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.85.
NASDAQ:VNET opened at $5.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $840.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.14. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.
About VNET Group (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNET Group (VNET)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.