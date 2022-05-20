Credit Suisse Group Cuts VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target to $8.20

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $10.80 to $8.20 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Get VNET Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $5.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $840.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.14. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in VNET Group by 1,424.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 921,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VNET Group by 133.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 433,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in VNET Group in the first quarter valued at $1,224,000.

About VNET Group (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.