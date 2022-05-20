Credit Suisse Group Raises Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target to SEK 106

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 88 to SEK 106 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DNB Markets downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.96.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $536.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.