Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $37.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credo Technology Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the lowest is $35.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will report full-year sales of $106.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $108.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $196.95 million, with estimates ranging from $196.90 million to $197.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Credo Technology Group.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRDO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of CRDO stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. 2,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,392. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

