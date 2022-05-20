Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRLBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Cresco Labs stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.98. 436,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,841. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

