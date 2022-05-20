Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.13

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $6.80. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 182,299 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 131,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 46,003 shares during the period. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.