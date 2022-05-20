Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) PT Lowered to $8.70 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley to $8.70 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.95.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. Cricut has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,349,879 shares of company stock worth $17,000,575 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cricut by 75.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 32.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 48,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

