Critical Contrast: Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) versus SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mettler-Toledo International and SeqLL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mettler-Toledo International 1 1 1 0 2.00 SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus price target of $1,415.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.01%. SeqLL has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 302.14%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International 20.82% 540.97% 25.18% SeqLL N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and SeqLL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International $3.72 billion 7.46 $768.98 million $34.05 35.82 SeqLL $210,000.00 42.22 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats SeqLL on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments. Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection, x-ray, checkweighing, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems. The company's retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, stand-alone scales, and automated packaging and labeling solutions for handling fresh goods. It serves the life science industry, independent research organizations, and testing labs; food and beverage manufacturers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

SeqLL Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

