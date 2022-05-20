Critical Survey: SoFi Technologies (SOFI) versus Its Competitors

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SoFi Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -36.32% -9.24% -4.49% SoFi Technologies Competitors 1.81% 5.06% 4.72%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SoFi Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58 SoFi Technologies Competitors 435 1663 1894 82 2.40

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.04, indicating a potential upside of 82.08%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 88.36%. Given SoFi Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoFi Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million -$483.94 million -9.40 SoFi Technologies Competitors $4.26 billion $795.25 million 8.22

SoFi Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 8.63, indicating that their average stock price is 763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SoFi Technologies rivals beat SoFi Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

