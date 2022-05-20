CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,834,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,495,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 257,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.01. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.43 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.18.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.