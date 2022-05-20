Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Receives $205.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.62.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.19. 54,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.76.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

