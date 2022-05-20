Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $440,564.74 and approximately $83.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,439.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.88 or 0.00653354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00170661 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016079 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,687,717 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.