Cryptex Finance (CTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $578,041.00

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Cryptex Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.86 million and approximately $578,041.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.50 or 0.00015298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cryptex Finance

CTX is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,525,154 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

