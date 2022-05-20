CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading 5.2% Higher

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.39. 1,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 349,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. CS Disco’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $501,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in CS Disco by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

