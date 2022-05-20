Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $273,394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after buying an additional 1,887,391 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Citigroup by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after buying an additional 1,277,546 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,889,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,864 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,510,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,309 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.