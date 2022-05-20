Csenge Advisory Group Has $345,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 528,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,132,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,356,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $103.19 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average is $113.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

