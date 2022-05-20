Csenge Advisory Group Invests $306,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,207 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 399,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter.

VDE opened at $112.54 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.24.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

