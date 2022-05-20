Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,441 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $174.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.73.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,819 shares of company stock worth $7,405,801. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

