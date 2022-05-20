Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,889 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after buying an additional 717,546 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,978,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%.

