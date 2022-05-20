Csenge Advisory Group Sells 690 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NetApp were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

