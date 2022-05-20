Csenge Advisory Group Takes $256,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NIO by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 33,203 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NIO by 1,064.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 246,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

NYSE NIO opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.46. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

