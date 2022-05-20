Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $126.57 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.05 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.99 and a 200-day moving average of $177.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 109.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.40.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

