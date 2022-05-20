CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 103,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

