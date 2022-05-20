Cubiex Power Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $138.00 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Cubiex Power has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cubiex Power has a total market capitalization of $4,062.59 and approximately $138.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $601.44 or 0.02071816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00526014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,009.26 or 1.79160324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033110 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008962 BTC.

About Cubiex Power

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

